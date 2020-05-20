Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

