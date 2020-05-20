Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $332,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,349 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after purchasing an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,179,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,550,000 after acquiring an additional 134,653 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,750,000 after purchasing an additional 112,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,237,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,569,000 after purchasing an additional 197,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $119.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

