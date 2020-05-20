Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYD opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

About Blackrock Muniyield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

