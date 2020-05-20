Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,270.7% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 177,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 164,440 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,611,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 274.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.