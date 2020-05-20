Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 41,613 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000.

JSML opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $48.68.

