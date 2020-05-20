Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 912 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.65.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $210.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.17. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

