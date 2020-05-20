Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $234,000 Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.40.

ABMD opened at $190.79 on Wednesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $285.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day moving average of $175.02.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

