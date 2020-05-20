Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EVT opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

About Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

