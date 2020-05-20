Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EFF)

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EFF opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $55,517.42. Insiders purchased 21,850 shares of company stock worth $250,115 over the last ninety days.

About Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

