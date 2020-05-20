EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from EATON VANCE MUN/SHS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

ETX stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

