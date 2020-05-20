Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ETJ stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

