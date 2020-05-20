Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

ETB opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $17.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

