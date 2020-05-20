Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $147,744.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,905,725.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

