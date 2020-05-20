Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

ETW stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

