Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EXG opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

