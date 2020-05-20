Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Update

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,200 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 523,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 35,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $132,616.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scgf Iii Management Llc sold 56,693 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $55,559.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 815,492 shares of company stock worth $1,488,043. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 132.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 343.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $79.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.29 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 1.89%. Analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELVT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Elevate Credit from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

