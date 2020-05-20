Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (ECF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

