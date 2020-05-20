Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Update

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,364.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $1,008,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Entegris by 175.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entegris by 110.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 120,456 shares during the last quarter.

ENTG stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

