Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ViacomCBS Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for ViacomCBS in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

Shares of VIAC opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Nicole Seligman acquired 3,500 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Terrell acquired 5,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

