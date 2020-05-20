EXMR Trading 9,902.1% Higher Over Last Week (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One EXMR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMR alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001137 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001543 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.