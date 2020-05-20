Exosis (EXO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,341.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000805 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. During the last week, Exosis has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $30,253.12 and $5,341.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,756.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.74 or 0.02190850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.38 or 0.02525373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00466587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00681055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00068137 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00022548 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00506821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 550,061 coins and its circulating supply is 385,061 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

