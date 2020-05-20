Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Up 18.6%

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s share price rose 18.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.46 and last traded at $79.19, approximately 12,331,180 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 4,041,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra raised their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.19.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.