Fayerweather Charles Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fayerweather Charles reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of Fayerweather Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 137,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 112,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,709,000 after buying an additional 33,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,374.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,265.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,328.23. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $938.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.