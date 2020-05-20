FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after buying an additional 105,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in FedEx by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in FedEx by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $114.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of -82.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day moving average of $141.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.