First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Varonis Systems worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $93.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza purchased 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,613. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 49,516 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $3,887,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,948 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.54.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.