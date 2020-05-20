First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 428,194 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Regions Financial worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,888,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 150,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 98,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 51,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

