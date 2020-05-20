First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 373.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of PerkinElmer worth $18,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after buying an additional 93,595 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,112,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 131,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $102.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

