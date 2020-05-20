First Trust Advisors LP Sells 18,119 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,119 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $658.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $496.11 and a twelve month high of $746.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.64.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

