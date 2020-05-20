Forward Air Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Forward Air has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

FWRD opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98. Forward Air has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.00.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

