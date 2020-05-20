Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $3,908,541,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,281,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,031,000 after buying an additional 1,072,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

NYSE:JPM opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average of $118.61. The firm has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

