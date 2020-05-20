Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,907 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FOX were worth $15,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.41.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

