Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading 15.2% Higher

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s stock price rose 15.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.86, approximately 1,369,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,091,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.50 million, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. Funko had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Funko Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Funko by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Funko by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

