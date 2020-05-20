Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 23rd

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of GUT stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

In other Gabelli Utility Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of Gabelli Utility Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $27,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,270.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

