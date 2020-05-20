Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stake Lessened by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $131,328,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 6,089.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,997 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $65,391,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,368,000 after acquiring an additional 427,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.82. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $435,442. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

