GCP Applied Technologies Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the construction company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.07. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $27.41.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after acquiring an additional 520,107 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

