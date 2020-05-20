General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 14.2%

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares rose 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.27, approximately 254,523,117 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 98,504,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.49.

Get General Electric alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.