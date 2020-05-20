GET Protocol (GET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,431.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002115 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and DDEX. GET Protocol has a market cap of $2.35 million and $7,431.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.03338299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00054120 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010261 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

