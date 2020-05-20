Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. Aegis decreased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,551,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after acquiring an additional 542,133 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 353,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 171,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNL opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

