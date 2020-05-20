GoByte (GBX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,083.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $168,737.48 and approximately $5,083.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022396 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

