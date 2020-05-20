Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.65.

GT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $37,775,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,766 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,865,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,044,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,754.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 868,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 821,339 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.