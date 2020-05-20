Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading Up 15.1%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s share price traded up 15.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28, 6,351,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 3,789,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mackie lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.84.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,452. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,434,670 shares of company stock worth $1,336,928.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718,525 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,663,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 136,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,005,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,070,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 224,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 586,880 shares during the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

