Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Great Ajax by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 7,902.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Great Ajax by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AJX opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $176.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.96.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 43.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.