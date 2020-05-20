Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Trading 14.5% Higher

Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) traded up 14.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.23, 911,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 552,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

GWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $727.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,194,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,827,000 after acquiring an additional 261,787 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 171,234 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,441,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,886 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.