GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

GRWG stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.09 million, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.90.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

