Gs Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

