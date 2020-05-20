HashBX Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 74.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 76.4% lower against the US dollar. HashBX has a total market cap of $290,495.45 and approximately $5.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Bitibu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.03338299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00054120 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010261 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io.

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

