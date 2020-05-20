HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd.

HollyFrontier has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. HollyFrontier has a dividend payout ratio of 250.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect HollyFrontier to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.9%.

HFC stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.76. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

