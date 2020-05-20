Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.15.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $238.10 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

