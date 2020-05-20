Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $270.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Home Depot traded as high as $247.36 and last traded at $246.30, with a volume of 89325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.33.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HD. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

