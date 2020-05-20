Homrich & Berg Acquires 82 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $4,683,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 40,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 153,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,396.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $938.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,265.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,328.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.